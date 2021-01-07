There’s very little ice on the Great Lakes (and on many inland lakes, too). The ice map from yesterday (1/6) shows only a 1.7% ice cover on Lake Superior. There’s some ice in Duluth Harbor and in Chequamegon Bay in N. Wisconsin and in Black Bay in Canada. That’s about it. Lake Michigan has just a 2.3% ice cover, mainly in Green Bay.

The lack of ice is not welcome by ice fishers, but it’s been helpful for ships, many of which are still moving freight around the Great Lakes.

Historical Maximum Ice Extent on the Great Lakes

This graph shows the maximum ice extent on the Great Lakes for each year since 1973. You can see it’s quite variable. The most was 94.7% in (Feb.) 1979 – note the 3 winters in a row with very high ice extents from 1977-79 – all very cold winters and some of you will remember the Blizzard of ’78.

The lowest extent was 11.9% in 2002 and you can see we had 5 years in a row from 1998-2002 with very low ice extent on the lakes (warm winters). Last year we had very little ice on the Great Lakes (max. extent was just 19.5%), but the two years before that we cold winters with lots of ice. The average maximum ice extent for the Great Lakes as a whole is 53.3%.

North American Snow and Ice Extent

Here’s North American Snow and Ice Extent. There was still a bit of snow in West Texas and a couple of dots of snow on the mountaintops of N. Mexico south of New Mexico.

Modis Lake Superior satellite picture

It’s been hard to find a satellite pic. where you can see the ground – it’s been quite cloudy across the Great Lakes. This is the Lake Superior pic. from 1/5. You can see that inland lakes in N. Wisconsin and the U.P. are frozen over. You can see the bright ice in the bays of SW Lake Superior.

Low Temps. in Alaska Fri. AM

Here’s low temperatures for Alaska for Friday AM – it’s cold, but this is Alaska. The coldest spots in Alaska last night were Deadhorse and Barter Island at -32F. The warmest place Wed. PM was 44F at Sitka. Valdez had 51″ of snow on the ground. The Alyeska Ski Area reports 343″ of snowfall so far this winter with a base of 91″ (more than 7 1/2 feet).