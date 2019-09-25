Vacation – Out to Washington Island

We’re on Washington Island, which is northeast of Green Bay. Found Steffen’s (spelled the same way as me) Resort. Young guy from Chicago Area (like me) bought the place last year…needs some work, but he’s making progress.

Ferry to Washington Island

We had stayed overnight at Rowley’s Bay – they had a Swedish Bakery and my wife, being half Swedish had to stop…very nice view. We drove north about 10 miles down this curvy road to catch the ferry to Washington Island. We’ve never been out here. It’s 35 square miles, considerably bigger than Mackinac Island (4.4 sq. mi.). Here you need your car to get around. The ferries run continuously and they had at least 3 of them running back and forth (it’s a five-mile trip to the island). They have 4 ferries and are putting a fifth into service next year.

Lake Michigan view from People’s Park

This is a typical coastline view. This pic. is from People’s Park on the northwest part of the island. It was a beautiful, sunny day with temps. mostly in the mid 60s. I’m up on a cliff here. The water below was very clear. You could see bottom in 20 feet of water. The island has about 700 permanent residents. It has a hardware store, a grocery store and a 9-hole golf course.

Old Telephone Switchboard from Washington Island

This is the telephone switchboard that was used for decades (all the way into the early 1960s) on the island. My mother was a switchboard instructor for the phone company for a while. This (and hundreds of other island artifacts) are on display at the Jacobsen’s Museum (free admission) on the northwest part of the island.

This lake is right by the museum. It’s a separate lake that comes within 250 feet of Lake Michigan. There seemed to be only a couple of homes on the lake. You can see that the fall color is only about 10% turned here now.

This was a giant turtle that swam right under the pier that we were standing on at Little Lake. I don’t think I’ve seen one this big in a Midwestern lake. BTW, there are 10 different kind of turtles native to Michigan.

Snake on the pier at Little Lake

Also, while we were standing on the pier, this little critter came by to say “hi”. It was maybe a foot long, maybe a little over a foot – it looked like it had come up to catch some sun. We saw quite a variety of animals on the island. We saw deer in two places.

Sandhill cranes (?) on Mackinac Island

I took this pic. These look like sandhill cranes. We saw half a dozen of these birds in fields. We saw fields cut for hay and some with wheat on the island. There were some nice individual gardens that had nice veegetables and flowers.

I took this pic. of a pheasant. There were at least 3 of them close to the road. When I first came to W. Michigan in 1974, I saw lots of pheasants, but the harsh winters of the late 1970s did most of them in…now we have wild turkeys (and a lot more geese) in West Michigan.

Giant spider on a rock – Washington Island

This is a giant spider that was sitting on a rock. We continue to see an occasional monarch butterfly heading south.

Interesting tree on Washington Island

This tree (by a bike rack on the left) was old and gnarled…my wife thought she could see a character’s face in the pattern.

Wash drying on the line

I bet if you’re my age, you might remember your mother hanging wash out to dry. I still remember our old ringer washer and hanging clothes up outside when it was warm and in the basement in winter.

Old Standard Gasoline sign

This is an old Standard gasoline sign. Gayle’s father worked for Standard Oil as a research chemist during and after WWII. Standard Oil goes back to 1889 – started in Whiting Indiana. It focused more on gasoline starting around 1910, but used to be a more general chemical company. It developed the gasoline tanker truck and drive-through filling station Standard became Amaco and that was taken over by British Petroleum in 1998.

Schoolhouse Beach – northwest side of Mackinac Island

This is Schoolhouse Beach on the northwest side of the island. The beach is known for the rounded stones that wash up during windy storms. $250 fine if you take a stone.

War Memorial on the West Side of the Island

There’s a war memorial on the west side of the island. Lots of Scandinavian names – Jensen, Jepson, Jessen and Jess – I was surprised at the number of residents who served in the military during the Vietnam War (only 700 residents on the island now), but that only one was lost during the way.

I’m up early today…it’s breezy – whitecaps on Lake Michigan – we had a few showers overnight. Time to start the day’s adventure.