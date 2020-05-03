Unseasonably Cold Air for Later This Week, Even a Chance of Snow!

Unseasonably cold air is on the way for Michigan and the Great Lakes Region…in fact much of the Eastern U.S. An upper level ridge builds over Greenland. That will force Arctic air down into the U.S. Above is the 6-10 day temperatures outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Look at that dark blue. With the exception of South Florida, pretty much everyone east of the Rockies will be feelin’ the chill by next weekend.

Temperatures will be cold enough that we could see snow flurries here and perhaps some sleet/soft hail. There is certainly the possibility of frost and even a freeze.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

This is the 8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center that goes out to May 16…same story…with colder than average air covering areas east of the Continental Divide wiht the exception of South Florida.

The G.R. National Weather Service says: “WE WILL HAVE TO WATCH THIS AS A HARD FREEZE IS MORE THAN POSSIBLE. IT WILL BE COLD ENOUGH FOR SNOW SHOWERS FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY.”

This is the May Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center issued 4/30. This may be a touch underdone with the cold in the Eastern U.S. While we’re likely to see warmer weather during the last 10 days of May…it won’t be enough to overcome the cold and this will go down as a colder than average month, following April’s lead. I don’t expect the cold to rule for the summer, when we should be back to our usually pleasant and warm pattern.

In the meantime, this Sunday will be the warmest day of the week, with full sunshine much of the day, so get outside and enjoy. Inland temperatures will be mostly in the mid-upper 60s with temps. at Lake Michigan mostly in the low 50s. Winds will be brisk at times from the west-northwest.

Upstream, temperatures this Sunday AM were in the low-mid 30s with northwest winds of 5-15 mph and that is the air that’s coming for later this week.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Monday 5/4/20

On the whole, this should be a relatively quiet week for severe thunderstorms both in the Great Lakes area (too cool…no big storms…no push of Gulf of Mexico moisture). The greatest threat of severe weather this week may be tomorrow (Mon.) with a Slight Risk (in yellow) from OKlahoma and SE Kansas to far NW Tennessee.

We’ll see below average precipitation this week, so that’s good news for those folks along the Lake Michigan shoreline and the lakes that connect to Lake Michigan.

AND: A guide to navigation for storm chasers (we’re just “Michigan”).