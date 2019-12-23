UFOs over West Michigan

We received a number of emails and calls Sunday evening about a string of lights moving across the sky. At first, I thought it might be sky lanterns. It turns out they were a string of Skylink satellites. They are sometimes visible now shortly after sunset and shortly before sunrise. Here’s a video of what you might see when the satellites pass overhead. The satellites are about 174 miles above the Earth’s surface. Concerns have been raised about the long term danger of space junk resulting from placing thousands of satellites in orbit and impacts on astronomy.

This is an Elon Musk/SpaceX project – to launch a gigantic fleet of communications satellites. As of November 2019, SpaceX has deployed 122 satellites. They plan to deploy 60 more per Falcon 9 launch, with launches as often as every two weeks after late 2019. In total, nearly 12,000 satellites will be deployed by the mid-2020s, with a possible later extension to 42,000. The total cost of the decade-long project to design, build and deploy the constellation of satellites was estimated by SpaceX in May 2018 to be about $10 billion.

Read more here. Use this website to see when the satellites may be crossing our West Michigan sky.