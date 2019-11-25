Two Storm Systems This Week

Two significant storm systems will be passing through the Great Lakes this week. Both will produce rain, snow and strong winds across Michigan. In advance of the first storm, a Lakeshore Flood Watch has been posted for Van Buren County to the north for Wednesday and Wednesday night. We could see wind gusts of 40-50 mph at the lakeshore and waves up to 10 feet. This will be similar to several other storms we’ve had this fall (like last Thursday).

Winter Storm Watch for +6″ of Snow

West Michigan will be on the “warm side” of this system, with the low pressure system passing to our northwest. That means we get mostly or all rain. The heavy snow from this system will occur from Colorado and SE Wyoming, across Nebraska, NW Iowa, S. Minnesota, NW Wisconsin and the Western and Central U.P.

OK – I”m stopping here to do a facebook live at the woodtv facebook page.