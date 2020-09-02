Two New Tropical Storms

Can you believe we’re already down to the letter “O”. We’ll run the alphabet and then some this year. We use only 21 of the letters…there are no storms starting with Q-U-X-Y-Z. We had 28 storms in the Atlantic that got names in 2005. When we go through the 21 letters of the alphabet, we use Greek letters (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, etc.).

Tropical Storms

The two latest tropical storms are “Nana” and “Omar”. Neither one threatens the U.S.

Nana may become a minimal hurricane before moving into Belize, and Guatamala. While there will be wind damage, the greater threat is heavy rain and flooding.

* If the storm is forecast to dissipate within 3 days, the “Full Forecast” and “3 day” graphic will be identical

Omar will continue to drift east out into the open Atlantic as it weakens to a depression and fades away.

Hurricane names

Next on the list – Paulette, Rene and Sally. The mid-point of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is Sept. 10 – so we could go through more than a few Greek letters this year.

As I write this on 9/2, there are no tropical storms in the Eastern Pacific. There are no tropical storms in the Indian Ocean or in the Southern Hemisphere.

As I write this…there is one typhoon in the Western Pacific – “Maysak” that is heading into S. Korea. There is also Tropical Strom “Haishen” that is intensifying into a typhoon.

Path of “Haishen”

Haishen also is heading toward SW Japan and S. Korea.

Now, once again I want to point out a couple points. the ACE INDEX is what meteorologists use to measure the strength and number of hurricanes. Officially: Accumulated cyclone energy (ACE) is a measure used by various agencies including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the India Meteorological Department to express the activity of entire tropical cyclone seasons. It uses an approximation of the wind energy used by a tropical system over its lifetime and is calculated every six hours. The ACE of a season is the sum of the ACEs for each storm and takes into account the number, strength, and duration of all the tropical storms in the season. The highest ACE calculated for a single storm is 82, for Hurricane/Typhoon Ioke in 2006.

Now, we’ve had a lot of named tropical storms in the Atlantic, but many of them have been short-lived and weak, so they have a lower ACE number. Currently (9/2) the combined 2020 ACE for the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico is 44. The average-to-date is 36 – so, we’re above average, but not way above average.

The BIG story has been the lack of activity in the rest of the world, especially the Western Pacific, where they have a combined ACE so far this year of 41.75 (less than the Atlantic!) compared to an average-to-date of 136. The Eastern Pacific has an ACE to date of 48.7 compared to an average-to-date of 81. For the whole Earth, the ACE to date is 262.65 compared to an average-to-date of 434.