Tuesday Snowfall and Season Snowfall Update

Here’s a look at some snowfall totals from Tuesday – heaviest in Allegan County (downwind from the fattest part of Lake Michigan). Grand Rapids officially added 1.2″ of new snow, bringing the season total up to 9.4″. Muskegon also had 1.2″ of new snow and the Port City’s season total stands at 16.3″. Lansing totaled 1.9″ of new snow on Tuesday and now has a season total of 13.5″. I’ll up update more season snowfall totals later today.

The record high temp. for today (1/20) is 64° set way back in 1906 and the record low temp. is -15° set in 1984.