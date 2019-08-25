Tropical Storms Dorian and Erin

Tropoical Storm “Dorian” continues to move northwest.. It may “thread the needle” between Puerto Rico and Hispanola. It’s now forecast to remain at Tropical Storm strength with the main threat being heavy rain and flooding. Here’s the current track map for Dorian:

This won’t be a major hurricane (like Maria in 2017). Here’s the latest Public Advisory, Forecast Discussion, Forecast Advisory, Here’s the Wind Probability Map:

Wind Speed Probability Map

Here’s a satellite loop, visible satellite loop of the Atlantic (daylight only), satellite loop centered on Puerto Rico. Here’s Southeast U.S. radar:

Here’s Miami FL radar:

and San Juan P.R. radar:

We will also soon also have Tropical Storm Erin off the East Florida Coast:

SE U.S. satellite

Erin will move to the northeast toward the open North Atlantic.

We also have a tropical disturbance that will spread some heavy rain into Louisiana. You can see the cloud shield from that system on the left side of the satellite view above. Here’s radar:

We also have Tropical Storm “Ivo”, which will soon weaken to a depression and fade way:

The four named tropical storms this year is average-to-date for Aug. 24. However, two have been very brief and minimal tropical storms and one a minimal hurrican…Dorian just formed.

The Western Hemisphere (Atlantic & NE Pacific) has had 0 hurricanes since Aug. 1. Only 1 other time in satellite era (since 1966) has the W. Hemisphere had 0 hurricanes between Aug. 2-24. This occurred in 2001.

The ACE index is used as a measure of combined tropical cyclone number and strength. The ACE index so far this year is a paltry 4.1 for the Atlantic, which may be the lowest ever to date. Average ACE to Aug. 24 is about 20. We’ll kick up that 4.1 number quite a bit over the next 3-4 weeks.