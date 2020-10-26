Tropical Storm Zeta – Heading for the U.S. Gulf Coast

Zeta is the 27th Tropical Storm this season in the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico That ties a record set in 2005 (the Katrina/Rita/Wilma) year. Zeta is moving slowly now toward Cancun and Cozumel, Mexico. Then the storm will cross the Gulf of Mexico. Current forecast models have the storm coming ashore in S. Louisiana or S. Mississippi on Wednesday. The remnant rains of Zeta should move northeast through the S. Appalachians and then the East Coast This could be a record 5th tropical storm to impact Louisiana this season.

Here’s the probability of tropical storm force winds (greater than 39 mph).

This is the arrival time of tropical storm force winds.



Above is the expected rainfall. Another system is producing the rain at the top of this map.

Public Advisory, the Forecast Discussion and the Forecast Advisory. Here's a satellite loop of the Gulf of Mexico:

Here’s a link to the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (Mexico) and below key messages in Spanish: