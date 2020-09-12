We’re down to the letter “s”. Newly named Tropical Storm “Sally” is giving a rainy, breezy night to South Florida. Here’s a look at current weather in S. Florida. At 7 pm, there wasn’t a single weather station in S. Florida that had wind gusts over 30 mph. Earlier Saturday, a band of squalls produced a 54 mph gust at Key Largo and a 44 mph gust at Matacumbe Key and at Sand Key. A weather station at the Channel 5 Bridge reported 11″ of rain at 11:45 am Saturday and it’s been raining steadily there since then. Here’s Key West radar:

Southeast Regional Radar:



Go to: Most Recent Image Here’s Southern Regional Radar:



Go to: Most Recent Image Here’s the forecast track for Sally:

* The storm is expected to intensify as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico, becoming at least a minimal hurricane as it moves into SE Louisiana and S Mississippi. Check out the latest Gulf of Mexico satellite loop.



Click Here for a Printer Friendly Graphic

Heavy rain is likely from the Florida Panhandle into Alabama, Mississippi and E. Louisiana. It’s unlikely that any moisture from Sally gets as far north as Michigan.

The next three Atlantic tropical storms will be named Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred. After that, we start using Greek letters.