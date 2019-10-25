A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to become Tropical Storm Olga ( and move toward SE Louisiana and S. Mississippi (graphic above from WGNO).

Flood Watch SE Louisiana and much of Mississippi

A Flood Watch has been issued for SE Louisiana and much of Mississippi for 2-4″ of rain and locally up to 6″. Tropical storm force winds (40-74 mph) and a storm surge of 1-4 feet is possible east of where the center of the storm comes onshore. Here’s Southern U.S. radar:

Olga would be the 15th named storm of the 2019 hurricane season in the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico. So far, we’ve had 14 named storms, 5 of which have become hurricanes. Three of the hurricanes became major hurricanes. The strongest storm was Dorian, which devastated the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama. Storms this year have resulted in 107 fatalities and damage estimates of 11.5 billion dollars.