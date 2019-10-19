Tropical Storm Nester

Tropical Storm Nestor is the 14th named tropical storm of the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico. Here’s the latest forecast path:

The storm will move through the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, S. Carolina and E. North Carolina this weekend before heading out to sea Sunday evening. The storm should continue to produce 30-60 mph wind gusts along its path…that’ll cause some damage, but this is nothing compared to Dorian.

Expected rainfall from Nestor

Flooding often causes more loss of life and damage than the strong winds. In this case, Nestor is moving at a pretty good clip (20-25 mph), so that will limit the heavy rain, which is expected to be 2-5″.

Drought monitor for the week of Oct. 15-22



This is the latest Drought Monitor. As you can see, the Southeast has been dry and Nestor ‘s rain should soak in and produce just minimal flooding. Here’s Southeast Radar:

You can clink on these links for the Forecast Discussion, Public Advisory, Wind Probabilities and Forecast Advisory. Here’s a link to the Severe Weather Probability Maps.

Wind Speed Probability Map

Here’s the Wind Speed Probability Map.

Arrival Time of the Strongest Winds

Note the potential for flash flooding is only in the Marginal (5%) category. There is the possibility of a storm surge of up to 2-5 feet from Clearwater Beach (near Tampa) to Indian Pass (the southernmost point in the Florida Panhandle. There are no other tropical storms or depressions in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Octave in the Eastern Pacific is weakening to a depression and will fade away far from any land. Tropical Storm Neoguri will move northeast off the east coast of Japan – a far less dangerous storm than Hagibis. Tropical Depression 22W will likely increase to hurricane strength and move toward Japan late next week. There are no tropical depressions or storm in the Central Pacific or in the Southern Hemisphere (where it’s still early spring).