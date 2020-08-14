Tropical Storm Josephine

We’re already down to the 12th letter of the alphabet. The latest tropical storm is Josephine. I had an aunt “Josie” (Josephine) and my grandmother was a Josephine (aka “Josefa” – which is a Spanish name). Right after her 24th birthday and with the rest of her family save a distant aunt all deceased, she decided to leave her native Austria and get on a ship and come to this new land of opportunity called the United States. That’s a fascinating story for another time…back to the tropical storm:
* If the storm is forecast to dissipate within 3 days, the “F
Here’s the forecast track of the storm. It should stay far enough north of the Virgin Islands to give them little more than a chance of a wave or two of showers and a little higher than average surf…and as a depression, it would likely mean a breezy and showery Tuesday night to Bermuda. At this point, no threat to the U.S. Here’s the forecast discussion and forecast advisory on the storm. Here’s a satellite view of the Atlantic/Caribbean:
Here’s a look at the list of hurricane names for 2020 in the Atlantic. I think run the list this year, in a very active Atlantic hurricane season…the most active since the Katrina year of 2005. In the meantime, the rest of the world has had a fairly quiet hurricane season. Often the eastern Pacific gets more hurricanes than the Atlantic, but this year, we’ve only made it to the letter “e” in the Eastern Pacific.
Here’s a list of hurricane names for the Eastern Pacific for 2020. The next name on the list is Fausto and that’s forming now:
The biggest tropical story of the year is the lack of tropical storm activity in the Western Pacific…record quiet…which is good:
The ACE Index is a measure of the number and strength of tropical cyclone activity. Here’s where the index stands as of Fri. AM 8/14:
While the N. Atlantic has had 190% of average activity year-to-date, look at the very low ACE number in the Eastern and Central N. Pacific (58%) and the record low activity year-to-date (14%) in the Western N. Pacific.
While the dollar-damage from tropical storms has increased, due to inflation and the fact that there has been so much build-up along the coasts (look at Sanibel and Marco Islands), the data clearly shows that tropical storm activity has not increased over the last 30 years.