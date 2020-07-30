Tropical Storm Isaias

We are already down to the letter “I” in the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico. This is Tropical Storm “Isaias”. This is pronounced “ee-sah-EE-ahs”. Here’s the current track of the storm:

cone graphic

* If the storm is forecast to dissipate within 3 days, the “Full Forecast” and “3 day” graphic will be identical

cone graphic

As I write this, the National Hurricane Center expects the storm to remain at tropical storm strength, though it’s not impossible that it could reach minimal hurricane status. Tropical Storm Warnings are out for the Dominican Republic and much of the Bahama Island chain. At this time, the center of the storm is expected to remain just to the east of the Florida Peninsula, keeping the strongest winds offshore. Here’s a look at when to expect the strongest winds:

time of arrival graphic

Here’s the probability of tropical storm winds

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/storm_graphics/AT09/refresh/AL092020_wind_probs_34_F120+png/145222.png

Here’s SE U.S. Regional Radar:

Southeast sector loop
Go to: Most Recent Image

Here’s Puerto Rico radar:

Click for latest Composite Reflectivity radar image from the Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands radar and current weather warnings

Click on the links for: The Public Advisory, Public Forecast, Forecast Discussion, Wind History, Key Messages, Key Messages in Spanish. Here’s a satellite loop:

GeoColor - True Color daytime, multispectral IR at night - 30 Jul 2020 - 1540 UTC

As the storm comes up the east coast…the hottest and most humid air should stay south of Michigan and our temperatures should remain near average (highs in the low 80s).

