Tropical Storm Imelda

Tropical Storm Imelda is about to be named. It will become a hurricane and track to the WNW. Here’s the current forecst track of the storm:

Forecast Track of Tropical Storm (and then hurricane) Imelda

The center or eye of the storm is expected to pass just barely north of the Virgin Islands, whre there will be a period of gusty winds and perhaps heavy rain…and far enough north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to prevent any significant damage. The eye of the storm may pass just northeast of the Bahama Island. We’ll be tracking the storm into early next week.

