Tropical Storm Imelda

First, did you see what the Cubs did...they scored 17 runs on Friday, 14 runs on Saturday and then 16 runs on Sunday - 47 runs in 3 games against the Pirates. That's only the 5th time in Major League History (going back to 1900) that a team has scored 14 or more runs in 3 consecutive games. The last team to do it was the Detroit Tigers (hard to believe) in 1993. It's also the most runs the Cubs have scored in 3 consecutive games - beating the old record of 44 runs set in 1930. Kris Bryant hit home runs #137 and #138 for his first 5 years with the Cubs, eclipsing the previous record of 135 in first five years held by Ernie Banks (asterisk* - we play more games now - Ernie hit a home run for every 17.3 at bats in his first five years - Bryant has hit a home run in once in every 19.2 at bats). The Cubs are now just 2 games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central.

Did you see the finish of the Broncos-Bears game? The Bears have only scored one touchdown in the first 8 quarters of 2019 - but it sure helps when your kicker can kick 50+ yard field goals.