A tropical depression in the Bahamas will intensify and become Tropical Storm “Humberto”. Now, Humberto is no Dorian. I doubt the peak winds in Humberto will get much beyond 50 or 55 mph – Dorian was up to 185 mph – big difference. However, the storm is likely to cause some wind damage, heavy rain and some local flooding and high surf in the Bahamas and up the East Coast.

Here’s the forecast track of Humberto, through the Bahamas and up the East Coast. As I write this, it’s expected to remain a tropical storm and not reach hurricane strength.

Here’s the expected rainfall from Humberto, with the heaviest rain expected to remain just offshore.