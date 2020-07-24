Tropical Storm Hanna Heads into S. Texas

Yet another tropical storm. We’re up to the letter “H” already and this is “Hanna”. Hanna is not expected to reach hurricane strength before it moves into Texas. The storm may produce strong wind gusts and over 6″ of rain. It will diminish to a tropical depression and then fade away as it comes inland. Here’s the latest track on the storm:

Here’s Texas regional radar:



Go to: Most Recent Image Here’s Corpus Christi TX radar:

and expected rainfall from Hanna:

Here’s Key Messages about the storm in Spanish and in English…the probability of tropical storm force (+39 mph) wind gusts…the Public Advisory on the storm…the Forecast Advisory…the Forecast Discussion…and the Infrared Satellite Loop.

* Here’s the expected arrival of the strongest wind.