Tropical Storm Hanna Heads into S. Texas

Bill's Blog
Yet another tropical storm. We’re up to the letter “H” already and this is “Hanna”. Hanna is not expected to reach hurricane strength before it moves into Texas. The storm may produce strong wind gusts and over 6″ of rain. It will diminish to a tropical depression and then fade away as it comes inland. Here’s the latest track on the storm:

cone graphic

Here’s Texas regional radar:

South Plains sector loop
Go to: Most Recent Image Here’s Corpus Christi TX radar:

Click for latest Base Reflectivity radar image from the Corpus Christi, TX radar and current weather warnings

and expected rainfall from Hanna:

Here’s Key Messages about the storm in Spanish and in Englishthe probability of tropical storm force (+39 mph) wind guststhe Public Advisory on the stormthe Forecast Advisorythe Forecast Discussion…and the Infrared Satellite Loop.

time of arrival graphic

* Here’s the expected arrival of the strongest wind.

