Tropical Storm Gonzalo is churning toward the Antilles Islands and the Caribbean Sea. As I write this, it’s still a tropical storm (39 – 73 mph winds). The National Hurricane Center expects Gonzalo to become a minimal hurricane and then weaken back to tropical storm status in the Caribbean as it encounters drier air. Here’s the latest Forecast Advisory for Gonzalo, the Forecast Discussion, the Public Advisory, key messages in Spanish, key messages in English, satellite loop (wide view, daytime visible view), and satellite view (IR – nighttime).

Tropical Storm Force Winds from Gonzalo

The map above shows the extent of tropical storm force winds with Gonzalo as of Thu. PM (7/23). You can see the area affected by tropical storm force winds is relatively small…not dissimilar to what we would expect from a single supercell thunderstorm in the Midwest U.S.

Here’s the forecast track for Gonzalo:

As I write this, there is a Hurricane Watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This is not going to be a major hurricane (like Maria – that hit Puerto Rico in 2017).

A big deal is being made about the fact that we now have had 7 named tropical storms this season. These 7 storms have been relatively weak and short-lived.

The ACE Index is the measure of the combination of both the number of tropical storms and their strength. So far this season (Thu. AM 7/23), we have a combined Atlantic 2020 ACE Index of just 7.36. The combined ACE index for the Atlantic Hurricane Season last year was 132.13. In 2005 (the year of Hurricane Katrina), we had a combined ACE Index of 250.13. So, you can see that despite that fact that 7 storms have been named, they’ve been relatively small and insignificant. Today, we have satellites and aircraft data. We are naming storms that never would have be named in previous decades.

Sea-Surface Temperature Anomaly

That being said, I think this is going to be a big hurricane season. The map above shows sea-surface temperature anomaly (difference from average). Blue on the map is colder than average water and yellow to red indicates warmer than average surface water temperatures. First, you can see the La Nina – colder than average water from the West Coast of S. America to the west. Second, you can see the warmer than average water from the West Coast of Africa to the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and up the East Coast. I would not be surprised if we “ran the alphabet” of Atlantic Hurricane names this season.

The Hurricane Season peaks around Sept. 10 with the period from early August to mid-October being the prime season for the most dangerous hurricanes.