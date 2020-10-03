A wave crashes as a man stands on a jetty near Orleans Harbor in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, Sunday, June 7, 2020, as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches the Louisiana Coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

We’ve gone thru the 22 letters of the alphabet used to name hurricanes and now we’re going thru Greek letters. We now have Tropical Storm “Gamma”.

The storm is passing by Cancun and Cozumel and will give heavy rain and some flooding to the Yucatan Peninsula. Late season tropical storms in this area are more likely to turn west than come north toward the U.S., as opposed to earlier in the hurricane season. Gamma is forecast to drift slowly into the southern Gulf of Mexico and then into Southern Mexico.

Here’s Tropical Storm Wind Probabilities. Flooding is a greater concern than wind. Here’s the Public Advisory and Storm Discussion on Gamma. Here’s a nice Gulf of Mexico satellite loop and Belize radar.