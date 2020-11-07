Tropical Storm Eta

Hurricane Eta slammed into Central America – producing heavy rain and flooding, along with strong winds. At least 200 fatalities have been reported, most of them in Guatemala.

cone graphic
Forecast Track of Tropical Storm Eta

Eta was a Category 4 hurricane. It diminished to just a tropical depression as it came ashore in Central America. The storm moved back to the northeast off land into the Caribbean Sea. Eta should be a tropical storm as it moves across Cuba and then toward the Florida Keys, then northwest into the Gulf of Mexico.

[Image of WPC QPF U.S. rainfall potential]
About this product: This is forecast rainfall from “Eta”.

[Image of probabilities of 34-kt winds]
Forecast winds with Tropical Storm “Eta”
https://cdn.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES16/ABI/SECTOR/gm/GEOCOLOR/1000x1000.jpg
Gulf of Mexico satellite picture

Here’s the Forecast Discussion and the Forecast Advisory on the storm. Here’s SE U.S. radar:

Southeast sector loop
