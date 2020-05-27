Tropical Storm Bertha – Moves into the Carolinas

Bertha was a minimal tropical storm when it came ashore in the Carolinas Wednesday morning. Here’s SE Regional Radar:



The storm has brought gusty winds and heavy rain. The strongest wind has been out over the ocean. I saw one buoy with a steady wind of 35 mph. Here’s current observations from S. Carolina and N. Carolina. Moisture from Bertha will continue to produce showers and thunderstorms as it moves north toward New England.