The pics. above show damage from one of two tornadoes that touched down last Wednesday afternoon in Central Florida.

The first tornado hit on the north side of Pinellas Park – which is between St. Petersburg and Clearwater (near Tampa). The twister was rated EF-2 with winds of 125 mph. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

Damage from 2nd tornado near Lakeland

A second tornado struck near Lakeland FL. This twister was rated EF1 and had a similar path of roughly 13 miles.

Again, there were no fatalities or serious injuries.