Tornado Watch for IL, IA, MO – “Particularly Dangerous Situation!”

The Tornado Watch for large parts of Illinois and Iowa and for NE Missouri has been designated a rare “PDS Watch” – that stands for Particularly Dangerous Situation. SPC says:

Threats include...Several tornadoes and a few intense tornadoes likely ...Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter likely...Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible...90% chance of 2 or more tornadoes, with an 80% chance of a strong tornado (EF2 or greater).

Everyone in this area should have a designated, safe shelter to go to when conditions threaten and one where you can maintain some degree of social distancing.

Severe T-Storm Watch for IN, OH, PA until 8 pm

Tornado Watch until 8 pm for much of Arkansas

A separate Tornado Watch continues for much of Arkansas and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of Indiana, much of Ohio and Western Pennsylvania…both of these watches until 8 pm.