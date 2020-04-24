Tornado Update

The pic. above is tornado damage in McDill OK. The twister hit Wed. 4/22 and resulted in two fatalities.

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this (Fri.) PM/night. There is an Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange) for SE OK, SW AR, NW LA and NE TX. That is surrounded by a (yellow) Slight Risk Area. There is also a Slight Risk of severe storms over the northern part of the Florida Panhandle. With cold air over the Great Lakes, the severe weather has been over the Southern U.S. SPC says:

"Severe storms -- including potential for very large hail, along with locally damaging winds and a couple of tornadoes -- are expected this afternoon and evening from eastern parts of Oklahoma and Texas to the Mississippi Delta region. A few severe storms may also produce locally damaging winds over central Florida"

Storm Reports from Thursday

Here’s storm reports from Thursday – with another 11 tornadoes reported…it looks like most of them were spawned by a single supercell thunderstorm that moved from Alabama to the Georgia Coast.

Tornado Count through 4/22

Here’s the tornado count by year from 2005 to 2020 through 4/22. We’re up to 523 tornadoes in the U.S. – the average thru 4/22 is 410. We’ve had more tornadoes this year in the U.S. than in any year since 2012 (that was the year of the Dexter Twister near Ann Arbor in March). It we get a lot of tornadoes in the next week, this could turn out to be the 2nd or 3rd highest April tornado total since 1950.

Severe Weather Reports in Michigan so far in 2020

The map above is severe weather reports for the state of Michigan so far in 2020. No tornadoes so far. We’ve had 38 reports of severe criteria hail (1″ in diameter or greater) and just 3 reports of wind damage.