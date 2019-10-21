Tornado hits N. Dallas TX.

A tornado hit the north and northwest suburbs of Dallas, Texas Sunday evening. This video shows a double tornado! Two tornadoes on the ground at the same time. Reports indicated there were multiple injuries (mostly quite minor) and multiple buildings with significant damage. An 18-wheeler and multiple vehicles were overturned. Check out the before and after pics. of the home of Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars!

Pic. of the tornado over N. Dallas TX Sunday Evening

Over 110 reports of severe weather were received, mainly in NE Texas and Oklahoma. Winds hit 82 mph at Hoffman OK and 75 mph at Mineral Wells, Texas. There were a number of reports of hail ranging from golfball to baseball-size. Lightning damage has also been reported. Check out this lightning video. Here’s severe reports:

Severe Weather Reports for Sunday Oct. 20.

As of 2 am Monday, there were 143,904 customers without power in Texas, 23,103 in Oklahoma, 7,682 in Arkansas and 5,692 in Missouri. Dozens of traffic signals are not working in the N. Dallas suburbs. At least 5 schools have been closed for Monday. Here’s damage pics. and videos from NBC5 in Dallas. More damage pics. here. Comment: ” “We were measuring our dresses for tomorrow’s picture day…then all of the sudden we were in the middle of the storm…and everything started collapsing,” said Allison Landeros. Here’s a statement from the City of Dallas. Here’s a pic. of the tornado. Rough path of the twister.

Statement from the Fort Worth NWS as the tornado moved across N. Dallas

Peak wind gust at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport was 67 mph

The peak wind gust at the Dallas – Fort Worth Airport (DFW was 67 mph) with a sustained wind of 49 mph. A warehouse/office building in Farmers Branch lost its roof.

