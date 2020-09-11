Tornado Confirmed in Upper Michigan

Tornado damage west of Escanaba on Aug. 31 2020 – pic. from Delta Co. Sheriff

The NWS confirmed that a tornado touched down briefly west of Escanaba on August 31, 2020. The twister had winds of 95 mph. (EF1) and was 200 yards wide, traveling a little over half a mile. The tornado hit an auto parts store, crossed US 2, then hit a storage building. The storm also knocked down wires and quite a few trees, one of which fell on a house.

Count of tornadoes, severe hail reports and wind reports in Michigan so far for 2020

This is the 2nd tornado of 2020 in Michigan – both of them touching down in the U.P. Michigan averages 16 twisters a year.

Also: Today is the 1 year anniversary of the storm that brought 100 mph winds to Grand Rapids and took the roof off an apartment building on the near north side of the city.

And: Record cold Thursday AM in the Rockies and High Plains.

