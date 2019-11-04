Top Story – Cooler Than Average This Week and Next

The top storm is that the cooler than average pattern is going to last into mid-November. This is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Anomaly (Difference from Average). Map from the Climate Prediction Center. This is for Monday Nov. 11 through Sunday Nov. 17. The West is expected to be warmer than average and (with the exception of the far Southeastern U.S.) most of the Eastern U.S. is expected to be cooler than average. The greatest chance for below average temperatures is over the Great Lakes and Northeast. Here’s another forecast for a cold winter in the Great Lakes.

We’ve had 6 days in a row that have been cooler than average. We’ve also had at least a trace of rain on 16 of the last 17 days.

Cool fact of the day: The closest planet to Earth at any given moment is most likely Mercury (46% of time). Venus is closest only 37% of the time, and Mars is closest only 17% of the time.

Also: Giant wave in Italy. How do conifer trees survive bitter cold temperatures? AccuWeather’s take on the midweek snow for Michigan (lake-effect to follow late week). Re-curving typhoon Halong in the Western Pacific – far from land. Remember, recurving typhoons in the Western Pacific often mean a long-wave trough and cooler than average weather in the Eastern U.S. We also have Tropical Cyclone Maha in the Indian Ocean.

Light winds have allowed firefighters to make good progress on wildfires in California. Power outages as of 1:15 am Monday: California 9,465, New Jersey 7,271, New York 4,286, Michigan just 91 (83 DTE customers and 8 Consumers Energy customers). Sunday’s warmest temp. in the U.S. was 88° in Pembroke Pines FL and the coolest was +1° in Alamosa CO. Beautiful fall colors near Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Fall colors in Alabama. Fall colors in Virginia. Do you wish you were here? Record warmest October in Florida. Ka-Boom! The view from the top of Pike’s Peak, CO. Beautiful waterfall. Signs prediction glaciers in Glacier National Park would be gone by 2020 have been removed. I actually tried to get someone to take that bet – no takers. Virga (rain falling from clouds, but evaporating on the way down) in NW Arizona. The High Plains viewed from the air. This is humor.