Today Will Be the Coldest Day of April

Today (Thu.) April 1 will be the coldest day of the month of April, which will turn out to be a warmer-than-average month here in Michigan. The above map is high temperatures this afternoon. We’ll reach the upper 30s today, despite some sunshine – well below the average high temp. of 52°. It’ll also be breezy, with a north-northwest wind up to 15-20 mph. Small Craft Advisories are out for Lake Michigan until 1 am Friday. Friday will be back to the mid-upper 40s with sunshine and lighter winds…then mid-upper 50s on Saturday and mid-upper 60s on Sunday.

April Temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

This is the April Temperature Forecast Map from the Climate Prediction Center. I agree that most of the U.S. will be warmer than average in April and that includes the Great Lakes area, which could see another month of temps. 3-5 deg. warmer than avg. That’s not the news that fruit farmers want to hear…but the blossoms will be out a little earlier than average and hopefully, we can get through this spring without a significant frost.

Looks like March will end up around 5.6° warmer than average with the warmest temp. of 74° on the 23rd and a coldest of 13° on the 2nd. We’ll be around 70% sunshine, one of the sunniest Marches on record. It was a dry month with just 1.51″ of precipitation in G.R. and a paltry 0.48″ in Muskegon. We had just a trace of snow (on 4 different days). It was also a windy month with an average wind speed of 11.3 mph. I’ll update these numbers with the official climate report comes in from the NWS.

Side notes: I get my second COVID shot today.

Bill in Hastings Wed. evening

I spent part of my Wednesday in Hastings. My middle daughter works there now. Check out all the bloomin’ daffodils at the Courthouse.

Bill and Gayle in an “igloo” eating dinner outside Wed. evening

Daughter #2 made a reservation for dinner outside in an “igloo”. I was a little apprehensive. My car thermometer said 36° and we had a brisk west wind. Being the old Boy Scout that I am, I enjoy eating outside, but it was chilly.

Well, I had a very enjoyable time. First, you’re party is secluded, so if you’re COVID wary, bring you immediate family and you’re separated from other groups. Second, with the propane heater, we were warm enough to take our coats off. Third, the food and service was very good. With the cold, I had coffee and it was nice and hot. We were going to walk around town and check out the stores, but with the cold breeze, we decided to make it another day.

Driving around, we noticed that some of the grass and some of the fields are greening up. The local golf course is opening today, though it’s too cold for me (though when I was in high school, I played through snow flurries several times.