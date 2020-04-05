Thunderstorms Tue./Tue. Night

The map above is the Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday PM/night. There is a Marginal Risk (dark green) of a severe storm south of a line from Benton Harbor to Toledo. The best chance of severe weather will be from Illinois to SW Ohio and N. Kentucky. SPC says:

"...favor supercells and organized bowing segments. Large hail and severe gusts are possible with the more organized/intense storms. Some of the evening activity will likely persist into the overnight..."

Snowiest Winter to Date in Great Falls, Montana

This is the snowiest winter to date ever in Great Falls, Montana.

ALSO: Another storm with rain and mountain snow in the West. Awesome shelf cloud in Brazil. Thunderstorms hit S. Texas with wind damage and 2″ diameter hail. It’s been just over a year now since the James River first rose above flood stage near Columbia and Stratford SD, and these sites haven’t gone below since. Cyclone Harold threatens Vanatu. Tulips at peak in the South…and lilacs. Saturday’s national high/low temps: 91° at Immokalee, FL; -23° at Peter Sinks, UT. Valdez AK still has 81″ of snow on the ground. Really? Chalk art is in now. Snowing in the CA mountains. Pretty waterfall. Beautiful sunrise.