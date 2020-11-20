This November 10.9° warmer than November 2019.

So far, this November is running 5.4° warmer than average in Grand Rapids. November 2019 was 5.5° colder than average. So, this month is running 10.9° warmer than November 2020. Last year, the warmest temperature in November was 54° – this November we’ve had 6 days with high temperatures in the 70s, 3 days with high temperatures in the 60s and 4 more days with high temperatures in the 50s.

Sunshine over the last 7 days

This has also been a very sunny month – through Thursday 11/19 – we’ve had 59.4% of sunshine. That’s more than double the average amount of sunshine we get in November. Precipitation has totaled 1.67″, which is 0.62″ below average. We’ve had 32.32″ of precipitation so far this year, compared to 45.64″ through Nov. 19 last year. The lower precipitation has brought the water level of Lake Michigan down 3 inches from one year ago.

This November we’ve only 0.2″ of snow (and that was on Nov. 1st). Last year we had 6.5″ of snow in Grand Rapids in November.

Sunset Muskegon Channel 11 19 20

The warm weather has extended the golf season and brought quite a few fishers out to the Lake Michigan piers. The picture above is the Muskegon Channel Thursday evening. It’s hard to see, but there are quite a few people fishing off the pier (breakwater) on the right side of the picture.