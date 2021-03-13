There’s Still Some Ice and Snow

The Lake Michigan satellite picture from Friday AM shows a sliver of ice along the West Michigan shore from Holland up to Muskegon.

Muskegon Channel Fri. 3 12 21

Here’s what the ice looked like at the Muskegon Channel Friday. Air coming off the ice and snow is colder. At 1 pm on Friday, the temperature was 48 in Grand Rapids, but just 37 here at the Muskegon Channel.

Snow in the field near the Athletic Track on 3 12 21

I took this pic. in Alpine Township Friday PM. This is natural snow on the ground. There is a woodlot that shades the south end of this soybean field. Where there was sun, the snow had melted, but in full shade (and in the woods in places), there was still some snow.

Pile of snow in Walker

There are still some decent-sized snow mounds where the plows have pushed the snow, like these in Walker.

The satellite pic. shows many of the inland lakes in Southern Lower Michigan have open water now.

Crocuses blooming at the Steffen house

On the other hand, the relatively warm weather has pushed some crocuses into blooming at my house.

Lake Superior satellite picture Friday PM

The Lake Superior satellite picture shows lake-effect clouds forming over the east half of the lake and moving southeast. At 2 pm on Friday, S. Ste. Marie had a temperature of just 23 with a northwest wind at 21 mph gusting to 35 mph and a wind chill of just 6.