There’s Still A Little Ice in Hudson Bay

The map above shows snow (in white) and ice (in yellow) in the Northern Hemisphere. Note that there is still a little bit of ice along the south shore of Hudson Bay. “Spring melt in Hudson Bay begins late May to early June along the coastal regions to the northwest and northeast as well as James Bay. Last remnants of ice are generally located along the southwestern coast of Hudson Bay because of currents and wind forcing. Hudson Bay is usually ice free in early August.”

“Historically, freeze–up typically starts 15–22 October and is fully ice covered by 12 November.”

Snow-capped mountains in Denali N.P. on August 14, 2020

There is snow left on some of the mountains in Alaska and British Columbia. This pic. is Thursday evening local time in Denali N.P. (FAA camera)

Gjoa Haven on King William Island in N. Canada

This picture was taken around midnight local time in Gjoa Haven, Canada. This is north of the Arctic Circle (68 deg. 37 min. latitude) on King William, Island. By mid-August we have a sunset here in the evening, but twilight remains all night as you look north.

Gjoa Haven has an average high temperature of 54° in July and -23° in February, the coldest month. The all-time record high temperature there is 75° and the lowest ever recorded was -58°. The average temperature (adding up all the high and low temperatures of the year is -11°F. They average 51″ of snowfall a year (less than West Michigan) and snow usually falls a time or two in July and August. If you don’t like the heat, this is the place to live.

The main street of Gjoa, Canada

Here’s the main street of Gjoa – more snowmobiles than vehicles…the houses built on stilts above the ground so they won’t sink into the permafrost. No trees – picture might have been taken in May or June. The average high temp. in May is still only 21° and the average in June rises to 39° as the snow melts as the sun angle reaches its maximum.