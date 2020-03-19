The Weather in Wuhan, China and Bergamo, Italy

I’ve written before about weather and the coronavirus. Viruses, in general, do not like sunny, warm and humid air. The number of new cases in Wuhan and Hubei Province in China have dropped dramatically in recent days. That information comes from not only the Chinese government, but also from non-government sources. It’s interesting to note that the weather has turned partly to mostly sunny, dry and relatively warm over much of China. (map above from WWLP)

Average high temperatures in Wuhan in mid-March are in the upper 50s. Over the last five days, the high temperatures have been 73, 66, 75 and 74. Back in January, high temperatures in Wuhan were in the 40s. They also had 4.29″ of rain in January and 4.21″ of rain in February.

Map of Italy – from Wikipedia

The center of the coronavirus in Italy is Bergamo, in the Lombardy area northeast of Milan in Northern Italy. There were almost 500 deaths in Italy just today (Wed.). That’s more than the entire population of Pewamo, Mecosta, Bloomingdale or New Era in West Michigan. The median age of those who have died in Bergamo is near 80 years old. The obituary page in the local paper is usually 1 1/2 pages. Wednesday, it was 10 pages. Six Catholic priests have died in Bergamo in just the last week. There are some amazing success stories. A 95-year-old woman in Bergamo has recovered, as has an 81-year-old woman with diabetes and a recent broken hip.

Bergamo has had a cool month. For March 1-18, the temperature in Bergamo was 2.9 degrees cooler than average. The first six days of March brought 3.38″ of rain to Bergamo. However, from March 7 – 18, they have had only 0.72″ of rain.

We anticipated that as we move deeper into spring, temperatures warm and we get a little more sunshine, that the improving weather will be at least a minor positive factor in fighting this disease.