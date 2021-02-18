Monday night, a strong tornado hit coastal North Carolina. When you think of strong tornadoes, you probably don’t think of the middle of the night in mid-February. This twister was given a preliminary rating of EF3 with winds as high as 160 mph. At least 50 homes in this beach and golf area were destroyed or heavily damaged. There were 3 fatalities and another 10 people were injured.

Mobile home destroyed by the Sunset Beach tornado

The pic. above is a mobile home that was destroyed by the storm. Since the storm was right at the coast and affected only two counties, the Storm Prediction Center didn’t issue a Watch. The Wilmington NC National Weather Service did issue a warning with a lead time of six minutes before the tornado touched down. Many people did get the warning and had time to seek appropriate shelter.

Damage from the Sunset Beach Tornado 2 15 21

From the NWS storm survey: “…the tornado crossed Saw Pit Swamp and entered the Ocean Ridge Plantation community. Here the tornado became exceptionally powerful as it damaged or destroyed a large number of well-built brick homes. Wind speeds of at least 165 mph are inferred to have occurred as several homes suffered complete destruction of all walls. Debris from one home was swept completely clear of the foundation. Multiple fatalities and injuries occurred here.”

Radar images Sunset Beach – this is 12 min before the tornado struck

This is base reflectivity (where is the heaviest rainfall) and velocity on the right (green color is air moving toward the radar, red is air moving away from he radar. Another paragraph from the NWS survey: “A double-wide mobile home on the north side of Highway 17 was rolled over and destroyed by wind speeds estimated near 110 mph. The tornado continued moving northeastward through the woods and approached Green Bay Road NW. NWS storm survey crews noted hundreds of downed trees along the tornado’s path along with unusual damage to large metal power poles that were leaning. Wind speeds of at least 115 mph were needed to create this degree of damage.”

Severe storm reports from Jan. 1 – Feb. 5 2021

Here’s national severe storm reports from Jan. 1 – Feb.5, 2021. Red dots are where tornadoes have touched down, blue dots are reports of wind damage or gusts over 58 mph and green dots represent hail reports of 1″ in diameter or greater. Through Feb. 17, there have been 207 reports of severe weather, including 26 tornadoes, 44 reports of large hail and 137 reports of wind damage.

There have been 4 tornado fatalities this year. Last year there were a total of 76 tornado fatalities, with 64 of them occcurring in March and April. In 2019, there were 42 tornado fatalities and 30 of those were in the months of March and April. The two states with the most severe weather reports so far this year are Georgia and Texas. Last year there were 1,075 tornadoes reported in the U.S. but none in Lower Michigan.