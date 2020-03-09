The Strong Winds of March 8, 2017

March 8, 2017 was an extremely windy day. Wind gusts over much of Southern Lower Michigan reached 55-70 mph. On rare occasion, we get winds like that in thunderstorms, but this was a mostly sunny day. In fact, we had 100% of possible sunshine that day at the Ford Airport. If it were storming, you probably would have been inclined to stay hunkered down, but because it was sunny, more people were out and about. (pic. above by Blake Harms).

Stop lights out on March 8 2017

It was also a widespread event affecting all of S. Lower Michigan. Over 1.1 million customers lost electricity that day. Over a thousand utility poles and 8,000 separate wires had to be replaced.

Roof off building in downtown Clarksville MI on March 8 2017

A roof was taken off in Clarksville MI by the strong winds (video at the link). This is right on Main Street in the downtown. The building was the site of the old Nash Opera House, which was built in the late 1800s. Since that time, it has housed several community businesses, including the public library until two weeks ago.

Semi blown over by strong winds on March 8, 2017

Travel was difficult in the strong wind, especially for emptied semis. Several of them were tipped over by the strong winds.

Look at the waves on Lake Michigan on March 8, 2017

Waves on Lake Michigan were huge. Note the wave spray going over 50 feet high at the far lighthouse. Blowing sand made the beaches uninhabitable.