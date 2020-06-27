The Rest of the Summer Should be a Little Warmer than Average

I think the rest of the summer will be about 2° warmer than average with near average rainfall. So far this month of June is averaging 0.7° warmer than average and we’ll end the month around 1 deg. warmer than average. This continues to be a very sunny month…83% sunshine and we have a lot of partly to mostly sunny days ahead well into September.

Above is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. The Great Lakes are solidly in the warm/hot air for the first couple weeks of July and probably beyond.

8-14 Day Outlook from the Canadian NAEFS model

This is the Canadian NAEFS model and it sings the same tune….warm in the Great Lakes and Northeast…a touch on the cool side in much of the South, where there will be a touch more rain and clouds than average.

8-14 Day Rainfall Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The map above is the Rainfall Forecast for July 4 -10 from the Climate Prediction Center. The Great Lakes are expected to have average rainfall. Keep in mind that rainfall during the summer can vary greatly over just a few miles.

