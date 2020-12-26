The Next System Will Bring a Mix of Rain and Snow

The next low pressure center will pass a little northwest of our area – bringing a mix of rain and snow with the heavier snow from Nebraska, across Iowa, into Wisconsin and N. Lower Michigan.

Season snowfall: Lansing 2.2″, Grand Rapids 1.6″, Kalamazoo 5.2″, Muskegon 5.5″. It’ll be cloudy and cool in Lower Michigan today with afternoon temps. in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Also: Oymyakon in Siberia recorded the coldest temperature so far this winter in the Northern Hemisphere on Christmas morning with a low of -56C (-68.8F). It was also a cold and somewhat snowy Christmas in England. A very windy storm is headed toward Ireland, France and Great Britain. Stormy weather is coming to the West. Heavy snow east of Lake Ontario. Heavy snow east of Lake Erie. Snow and cold in the Pyrenees (between France and Spain). It’s an unusually cold morning in the SE U.S. Low temps. in the teens down to Atlanta. Freeze warning for Central Florida. Beautiful snow in E. Tennessee. National High/Low temps for Friday December 25: 80° at 2 miles west of Pala, CA; -30° at Cotton, MN. Fast-flowing river in Vermont. Gulf sunset. Snow in North Carolina. 9 above zero at Beech Mt., North Carolina. More snow in NC. I have a kayak, but I wouldn’t try this. Snow in Virginia. Snow in Indiana. Snow in Stockholm. Snow in Ohio.

It was the warmest Christmas ever in much of New England.