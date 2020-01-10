The Ice Storm of Dec. 21-22, 2013.

Above pic. is Consumers Power working through the night to restore power after the big ice storm of Dec. 21-22. Over 380,000 customers were without power after that storm (and over 600,000 in Ontario, Canada. Hardest hit areas in West Michigan were Barry and Eaton Counties. Here’s a map of the ice across SE Lower Michigan.

Map of ice in the storm of Dec. 21-22, 2013

The White Lake NWS (Detroit) wrote: “… a swath of freezing rain roughly between M-59 to M-46 which continued into Saturday night and early Sunday. The I-69 corridor was especially hard-hit, with ice accumulations of over 0.50″ causing tens of thousands of people to lose power. Numerous trees and wires were downed, and a state of emergency was declared in Shiawassee County due to unsafe traveling conditions. South of M-59, much of the precipitation occurred as rain, with some locations receiving over 1.50” rain. North of M-46, much of the precipitation occurred as snow, with up to 4 inches reported.

The storm brought down hundreds of thousands of large tree limbs. Some fell on cars and houses. I remember covering the storm…we talked to several families in Barry Co. that lost power for nearly a week right during the Christmas Holiday.

Satellite view of the storm system of Dec. 21-22, 2013

Farther south, the storm system produced 13 tornadoes from Kentucky to Louisiana. The storm resulted in 27 deaths, loss of power to over a million residents in the U.S. and Southern Canada and over $200 million in damages. In Michigan, approximately 380,700 homes and businesses across the state were without electricity. Many of the outages were reported in Ingham, Genesee, and Lapeer counties. Consumers Energy stated, “this storm was the largest Christmas-week storm in the company’s 126-year history and the worst ice storm in 10 years”. It took 10-11 days to get power restored to everyone.

Here’s video of the ice near Hastings…more video…video of the ice near Lansing…look at how the birth trees bounced back after the storm in this article from MSU. More pictures here.