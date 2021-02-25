The Ice at Lake Michigan

Look at all the ice! This was the view Thursday PM from the South Haven Lighthouse. There’s ice as far as you can see. Also look at the “pancake ice” in the river channel. The high temperature here at the Lighthouse Thursday was 34.0°. Much of this ice formed east of Chicago. then broke away and moved across the lake when we had a couple days of brisk west winds. The general circulation moves around the south end of the lake and northward up toward S. Haven and Holland.

Lake Michigan satellite picture PM 2 25 21

This is the Lake Michigan satellite picture from Thursday afternoon. Note the ice along the shore from around Benton Harbor up to Holland.

Ice extent on Lake Michigan has fallen from a maximum of 33.3% on Feb. 18 to 14.3% on Thursday, Feb. 25. Finally, here’s a look at sunset at South Haven Thursday evening: