The Heat Wave of Oct. 2007

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Here’s a quick look back at the “heat wave” of Oct. 2007. From the 4th thru the 8th, high temperatures in G.R. were in the 80s. I remember it well. Oct. 7 was a Sunday and I spent the afternoon at Holland State Park with a bazillion other people. I actually went swimming. The lake was pretty calm and there were quite a few boats out. That day, Grand Rapids had 100% sunshine and an average wind speed of 5.5 mph. That month of October wound up 8.2° warmer than average. The first morning below freezing was Oct. 30 and that was only a low of 31° in G.R.

However, as I have said many times…just because it’s warm in Sept./Oct. does NOT mean you’re going to have a warm and snowless winter. This year was a good example of that. By the end of November, G.R. had only picked up 1.6″ of snow….then…we got 25″ in Dec., 28.3″ in Jan. and a whopping 41.6″ in January. We ended the winter with 107″ of snow in G.R., one of our snowiest winters ever.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools

 

 