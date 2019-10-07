Here’s a quick look back at the “heat wave” of Oct. 2007. From the 4th thru the 8th, high temperatures in G.R. were in the 80s. I remember it well. Oct. 7 was a Sunday and I spent the afternoon at Holland State Park with a bazillion other people. I actually went swimming. The lake was pretty calm and there were quite a few boats out. That day, Grand Rapids had 100% sunshine and an average wind speed of 5.5 mph. That month of October wound up 8.2° warmer than average. The first morning below freezing was Oct. 30 and that was only a low of 31° in G.R.

However, as I have said many times…just because it’s warm in Sept./Oct. does NOT mean you’re going to have a warm and snowless winter. This year was a good example of that. By the end of November, G.R. had only picked up 1.6″ of snow….then…we got 25″ in Dec., 28.3″ in Jan. and a whopping 41.6″ in January. We ended the winter with 107″ of snow in G.R., one of our snowiest winters ever.