The Heat Wave Continues

This was sunset at the South Haven buoy Monday evening. The surface water temp. at the buoy reached 82° Monday late afternoon. That’s about as warm as I have ever seen it. It’s a combination of warm air, lots of sunshine and very light winds (the wind at the buoy at 10 pm Monday was 0.0 mph – dead calm – and the waves were running 3″. The water temp. at a depth of 23 feet was 60.0° and at 49 feet it was 45.4°. The next time we get a strong wind, it’ll stir the water and the surface temperature will drop.

High Temps. in West Michigan 7/6/20

Here’s high temperatures from Monday. Lots of low-mid 90s with a few upper 80s at the lakeshore airports. The high temp. at the Muskegon Beach was 80°. At the Chicago water intake, the temp. only varied from 79° to 82° during the day.

Consecutive 90-degree days

Muskegon has now had 8 days in a row with temperatures of 90 degrees or warmer. That ties the reccord set in 1947. Grand Rapids has had 5 days in a row of 90-degree heat. That’s a top ten string since 1900. We had two separate stretches of consecutive 90-degree days in July 2012. Kalamazoo is up to 8 days in a row of 90-degrees…also a top 10 longest streak in the last 20 years. Here’s Grand Rapids radar:

We do have a chance of a shower or t-shower today…There will be a few showers and storms this morning, mainly north of G.R. Like I’ve been saying…if you get rain, count yourself lucky – this is an overall dry pattern. Here’s regional radar:



Storm Reports from Monday 7/6

A busy day for storms…lots of wind damage reports – MD, NJ, the Philadelphia area. There was one tornado in NE Wyoming…but baseball-sized hail fell in western S. Dakota. There were some wind damage reports in Wisconsin and the Southern U.P. A gust of 51 mph occurred at Sheboygan WI and 47 mph at Escanaba MI. Wind damage was reported at Hyde and Wilson MI and 2.8″ of rain fell at Chatham. Here’s storm reports from the U.P.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Tuesday 7/7/20

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a large area of Enhanced Risk of severe weather across Central and Eastern Montana, plus western N. Dakota and NW S. Dakota. The Slight Risk comes east into Minnesota and the Marginal Risk comes east into Wisconsin. While tornadoes are possible, wind damage and large hail are greater threats.