The Fultondale AL Tornado

On Monday, January 25th, a large tornado hit Fultondale, Alabama. Fultondale is about 8 miles north of Birmingham. The twister struck at 10:40 pm. It was dark and many residents had gone to bed. This family was thankful they had a NOAA Weather Radio. A Tornado Watch had been issued for the area several hours early and a Tornado Warning gave residents about 8-10 minutes to seek safe shelter.

Fultondale Tornado Statistics

The tornado has been rated EF3 with winds of 150 mph. There was one fatality (a 14-year-old boy) and over 30 people were injured. That path length was at least 9.5 miles. It was a wide tornado, at its maximum 900 yards (that’s 9 times the length of a football field). That’s over 1/2 mile wide.

Path of the Fultondale tornado

The tornado crossed I-65 and US 31 (the same US 31 that comes up into Michigan along the Lake Michigan shoreline). It quickly intensified to EF3 as it moved through a residential area, then made a half turn to the right and continued on with slightly weaker winds, crossing Mississippi highway 79. It moved through a business area that was unpopulated at night for the most part. The twister was on the ground for 14 minutes.

Hampton Inn hit by the tornado

Here’s the Hampton Inn that was hit by the tornado. The top floor on the left side of the building had severe damage. On the lower floors, windows were blown out. Remember in a tornado, move to the lowest floor and stay away from windows, especially windows on the south and west side of the structure.

Site of Manufactured Home

This was the site of a “manufactured home” – I think we used to call them mobile homes. Debris has been swept off the road. There’s really nothing left – to be safe during a Tornado Watch, it would be best to leave this home and find a more suitable shelter.

Sea Surface Temperatures – Difference from Average

La Nina years often have significant numbers of severe storms and tornadoes. Tornado season starts here in the South during late winter and early spring, then much of the severe weather moves to the Plains States for mid-late spring…then north for the summer. As I’ve said before, it’s best to remain in a cooler northwest flow in the Great Lakes from March to May – keeping most of the severe weather to our south and keeping the blossoms from coming out too soon.