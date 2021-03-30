The Full Moon and Easter

The past few nights, we’ve enjoyed the full (or nearly full) moon. The full moon of March is commonly called the “Worm Moon”. The pretty pic. above was taken at Great Sand Dunes National Park, southwest of Pueblo, Colorado (from the Great Sand Dunes N.P. twitter page).
The date that Easter is celebrated is determined by the moon. Easter occurs on the first Sunday following the full moon that occurs on or after the Spring (Vernal) Equinox.
This year the Spring Equinox occurred on March 20. The next full moon was Sunday, March 28. So, the first Sunday after the full moon is April 4. Easter can occur as early as March 22 and as late as April 25.