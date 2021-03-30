The Full Moon and Easter

I think April will turn out warmer than average in West Michigan, despite starting out with well below average temperatures on April 1. Thursday happens to be the Tigers opener (against Cleveland at 1:10 pm). Will the weather be fair or foul? I can tell you the big story will be the cold weather. Temperatures during the game are likely to be in the mid-upper 30s with a healthy northwest wind. Wind chills will be in the 20s. It'll be partly sunny. I can't rule out a couple of snowflakes, but nothing that would interfere with the game. It'll be quite a shock from playing in Florida with temps. in the 70s and 80s. The Whitecaps are starting later...opening on the road on May 4 with their first home game on May 11.

I didn't grab this pic. until after midnight, so the days advanced and there is no Monday. Today should be mostly sunny- chilly early - below freezing - then up into the low-mid 50s this afternoon as winds pick up from the south. Gale Warnings will be in effect on Lake Michigan from 5 pm today until 11 am tomorrow. Winds will be south-southwest, with waves increasing to up to 8-10 feet in Oceana and Mason Counties. Tuesday we're up to the low-mid 60s (cooler at Lake Michigan). A cold front comes through with some light showers Tuesday evening/night, then colder weather moves into Lower Michigan. We'll be in the low-mid 40s on Wednesday, then just the 30s on Thursday. We'll have a quick rebound to the upper 40s on Friday and near 60° for Saturday and Sunday.