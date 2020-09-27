The Coming Cooldown

We have a significant and long cooldown ahead for West Michigan and a good portion of the Central and Eastern U.S. The map above is forecast high temperatures for Friday, Oct. 2. You can see we’re only going to be in the low 50s here, with readings only in the mid 40s in Upper Michigan. The cool air will press south with temperatures holding in the 60s all he way down to northern Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

Once the colder air moves in…it’s going to stick around. This is the 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center and the cool rules in the eastern U.S. with summerlike heat in the West.

High temperatures Sunday PM

Here’s high temperatures Sunday PM – this is probably the last 80-degree day of the year. Readings were cooler at Lake Michigan. The high temperature at the airport in Muskegon was 75°, but the daytime high temperature at the Muskegon Beach was just 69°.

South Haven Channel Sept. 26, 2020

This pic. from the S. Haven Lighthouse shows a wave crashing over the breakwater. The strong winds and large waves will continue today (Sun.) so be careful. The Muskegon Beach had a steady 30 mph wind at midnight and the Muskegon Airport had a gust to 42 mph. We have a Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories today.