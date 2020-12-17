The Coldest, Driest and Calmest Place on Earth

A search for the best place on Earth to put an astronomical observatory let researchers to the coldest, driest and calmest place on the planet.

Researchers looked at cloud cover (you want an observatory to be clear most of the time), sky brightness, water vapor and atmospheric turbulance. They pinpointed a place high on the Antarctic Plateau (13,297 feet above sea level) that is know as “Ridge A”.

This spot has an average winter temperature of -94F (-70C) and an extremely low amount of water in the air. The wind is almost always calm, meaning little atmospheric turbulance and very little “twinkling” of starlight. On researcher described the site as having “no weather at all”. Being near the South Pole, the sky would be extremely “dark” during the winter, especially when the moon was not visible.

While it would be extremely cold there in the winter, it wouldn’t be a whole lot warmer during the summer, with tempratures likely below zero F even on the warmest summer day.