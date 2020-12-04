Above is the Lake Michigan satellite picture from Thursday afternoon (12/3/20). It was overcast from Kent and Ottawa County to the north during the PM and partly to at times mostly sunny south of Kent County. This is what it looked like from the MODIS satellite.

This is how it looked if you looked to the South from Alpine Township (I took the pic.). This is a zoomed-in view. You can see a pretty sharp cloud line.

Looking southwest toward the setting sun around 5 pm on Thu. 12 3 20

This is a wider view of the cloud line to the south. Even the (relatively) feeble December sunshine made a difference. Where it was partly (to mostly) sunny, it was warmer – the high temperature was 48° in Kalamazoo and 47° at Big Rapids. Grand Rapids and Holland had high temperaures of 41°, while the high was 37° at Fremont and 34° at Cadillac.

U.S. snow cover 12 3 20

Here’s who had snow on the ground Thursday AM. Nothing in W. Michigan. There was snow on the ground in the U.P. from the Marquette area to the west (though not much). Marquette has already had 27 days since mid-October when they have had at least 1″ of snow on the ground. You can see the heavy snow that fell in N. Ohio and NW Pennesylvania. There was snow on the ground south down to the Smoky Mountains. There was also a bullseye of heavy snow in W. Oklahoma, where a small area had 15″ of snow.

You can see the snow in the mountains out west. Mt. Baker in Washington State had 122″ of snowfall during the month of November – 2nd highest total for Nov. in the last 9 years. They already have a 72″ base on the mountain.