The Beautiful Full Moon

The full moon this weekend is the Hunter’s Moon, which is the full moon that follows the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the Fall Equinox. It’s also a “blue moon” – which is the 2nd full moon in a calendar month. A “blue moon” occurs about every 2 1/2 years. The last blue moon was in March 2018 and the next one will be in August 2023. Here’s a list of full moons in 2020. The picture above is the full moon rising over the snow-covered mountains of Yellowstone National Park (from their Twitter page).

(pic. above is the full moon Halloween evening over Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids. We saw several boats on the lake Saturday afternoon and the rowers have been out on the lake. The water temp. of the lake early Sunday AM was 49°. Mars is to the upper right of the moon, looking a touch on the orange-pink side.

Full Moon in Chariton, Iowa – from Austin Hamilton

Some moon facts: On the moon, you’d weigh 16.5% of what you do on Earth…so a 200 pound person would weigh 33 pounds on the moon. The moon and the sun look the same size. The moon is 400 times smaller than the sun, but the moon is 400 times closer to the Earth than the sun. Our moon is the only moon in the solar system that doesn’t have a name – it’s just “the moon”. The moon is the 2nd most dense moon in the solar system. Only Jupiter’s moon Io is more dense. The moon is actually pretty dark colored…it’s the color of worn asphalt. The same side of the moon is always facing the earth.