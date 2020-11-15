Thanksgiving Weather

These two wild turkeys are gobbling to a nearby group of turkey hens. This image was taken in California near the Pinnacles National Monument.

Right now, the forecast for the Thanksgiving Holiday is looking pretty good, not just for Michigan but for most of the country.

Forecast for Thanksgiving Week from CPC

This is the Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for Thanksgiving Week. Much of the country is expected to have above average temperatures, including Michigan and the Great Lakes. Cooler than average weather was confined to Maine and the Far West. Michigan’s average high/low is down to 42°/30°.

Precipitation forecast for Thanksgiving Week from CPC

The Precipitation Forecast for Thanksgiving Week has wetter than average weather from the Southern Plains to the mid-Atlantic and New England, with dry weather across the Northern Plains.

GFS model forecast for Thanksgiving morning

I know it’s a long way off and things can change dramatically (it’s often hard to forecast systems coming off the Pacific Ocean until they get to land in the West and are sampled by weather balloons). This is the GFS model from the Saturday night run for Thanksgiving morning. It’s cool and wet in the Pacific NW, dry in the Southwest, Plains and Great Lakes. Low pressure is moving northeast from near Chattanooga with showers and storms in Georgia and lighter rain up into SE Indiana and S. Ohio. Note that the 8-14 day precipitation outlook above has rain moving up through the Ohio Valley.

If your interested, the now usual 3 NFL games are scheduled. The Lions host Texas – watch the game and you’ll see a lot of car commercials. That game is at 12:30 pm on FOX – a half hour earlier than the usual Sunday start time. At 4:30 pm on CBS, it’s the Cowboys game – this time they host Washington. The evening game at 8:20 pm on NBC and WOOD TV8 is Baltimore at Pittsburgh.

I’m not seeing any real cold air or any significant snow in the coming 10 days. Since Thanksgiving Day is Nov. 26 – I looked up the records for that day. The record high temp. for the day is 65° set way back in 1896. The coldest was 3° in 1949. The warmest low temp. was 50° in 1915 and the coldest high temp. for any Nov. 26 was 24° in 1903. The most rain on any Nov. 26 was 1.16″ in 1965 and the most snow on that date was 5.7″ in 1972.