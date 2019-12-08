Tennessee Trip – Day 4 – Awesome Winter Day in TN

Awesome day here in TN. It was mostly sunny. The high temp. on my car thermometer was 59°. The high at nearby Knoxville was 61°. The average wind speed in Knoxville today through 5 pm was 4.5 mph.

We took mom to the White Elephant Sale…she got a nice coat for $1. She wanted pot roast for dinner, so we stopped at the store and got what we needed for dinner here at the condo. We made a little progress on the mice – cleaning cabinets and all that’s in them.

Lake Melton Saturday PM 12 7 19

Mom and I went for about a 3/4-mile walk at Lake Melton. The lake is actually a pond behind a dam on the Clinch River. This is one of the world’s premier rowing venues – from high school teams to the Olympic teams, they come to practice and compete here. The lake has hills on 3 sides, so it’s a very calm place. Second, the lake has a north/south stretch of over a mile that is perfect for the rowers. The pic. above shows a bit of fall color left at the lake.

Ducks at Lake Melton

These ducks were swimming by. Every time I’m down here I see at least several kids of ducks…mostly mallards. You can get a nice handful of duck food from a dispenser for just 25 cents. There were also gulls – didn’t see any geese this time.

Boat going by on Lake Melton

We saw 5 boats go by (my count) during the time we were down there. Most were fishermen. Every time we’ve come down in winter we’ve seen at least one boat go by. The picture at the top showed 2 guys launching a boat at the park. They looked like duck hunters and they were wearing camouflage. One of them slipped launching the boat and got himself pretty wet, but he just got in the boat and they took off.

Dandelion in bloom in Oak Ridge TN on 12 7 19

This is one of several dandelions I saw in bloom on our walk. There was some green ground cover and at least partly green bushes. We walked along the path by the lake, which goes on for miles along the river. Everyone you passed by said “hi”. We passed dog walkers, bicycles, joggers, walkers, roller bladers – there was a patient young mom teaching her daughter how to ride a bicycle.

In the evening, we had our pot roast, with baked potatoes and carrots. We then watched a PBS special on folk music of mainly the 50s and 60s. My brother did a couple of shows with the host of the program, John Sebastian. We then watched the Ohio St./Wisconsin football game. Being a Wisconsin alum, I liked the first half better than the 2nd half. I’ll be happy if the Badgers get to the Rose Bowl.

It was a good day.