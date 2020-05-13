Temperatures Headed Upward

Closings & Delays
Bill's Blog
Today is the 10th day in a row with below average temperatures. May 1-12 was 8.3° cooler than average. This follows an April that was 3.8° cooler than average. This Wed. AM may be our last general frost/freeze of the season in S. Lower Michigan as we flip the pattern from significantly colder than average to warmer than average. The average high/low temp. is now up to 69/47.

Sunrise is now at 6:21 am and sunset at 8:57 pm – giving us 14 hours and 36 minutes of daylight. Venus remains the bright “star” to the west in the evening. Jupiter is due south during the late night.

